* Pierre Henri-Flamand launched Edoma in Nov 2010
* Fund down 4.9 pct this year-source
* Flamand was top prop trader at Goldman Sachs
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Nov 1 Pierre Henri-Flamand, a former
head of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs, is to shut his
hedge fund Edoma Partners just two years after its vaunted
launch.
Flamand cited "unprecedented market conditions" for the
closure of his London-based fund, which has struggled with poor
performance and watched its assets under management shrink to
$855 million from a peak of more than $2 billion.
"This is very disappointing for everyone concerned...we felt
the most responsible course of action was to return money to
investors and cease investment activity," Henri-Flamand said in
a statement.
Edoma was one of the highest profile hedge fund launches
since the financial crisis, part of a wave of spin-outs from
investment banks after new regulations restricted banks from
gambling with their own capital.
But tough and unpredictable markets have made it difficult
for funds to make money, and while a number of managers have
already decided to call it quits, industry sources expect more
to follow as investors begin to put in their end of year
redemption orders for poorly performing funds.
"There will be more. Some managers are moving towards two,
three years without performance fees," one London-based investor
in hedge funds said, asking not to be named.
Hedge funds typically charge an annual 2 percent management
fee, but make the bulk of their cash from taking 20 percent of
the fund's positive performance.
Edoma, a so-called event-driven fund, was set up to make
bets on corporate news events such as merger and acquisitions,
bankruptices and restructurings.
The fund had fallen 4.9 percent in the first 10 months of
the year, a source familiar with the fund said. This is versus a
5.3 percent gain for the average event-driven fund, Hedge Fund
Research data shows, after managers profited from a recovery in
corporate dealmaking.
This year has already seen several big-name managers decide
to stop trading.
Greg Coffey, one of the industry's best-known figures, told
investors by letter last month that the demands of his job were
colliding with his desire to spend more time with his family,
three sources said at the time.
As many as 73 Asia-focused hedge funds had shut down this
year to end-September, although Europe has seen fewer closures.