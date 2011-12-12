* Three Gorges reportedly with highest bid, E.ON with lowest

* Price not only factor in choosing winner

* Stake's market value about 1.9 bln euros

LISBON, Dec 12 Bidders for a 21.35 percent stake in utility Energias de Portugal (EDP) have made binding offers in the range between 2.3 billion and 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion-$3.6 billion) -- a premium of between 22.5 and 42.9 percent -- a Portuguese newspaper said.

Jornal de Negocios, which did not name its sources, said on Monday China's Three Gorges Corp made the highest bid for the Portuguese state's stake and China Development Bank, which is funding its offer, was ready to provide loans to debt-laden Portugal worth 7.5 billion euros.

On Friday, all four companies shortlisted by the Portuguese government to bid for the EDP stake presented binding bids, including Germany's E.ON, Three Gorges, and two Brazilian firms -- state-run power holding company Eletrobras and Cemig..

Cemig is controlled by the state of Minas Gerais. Three Gorges is the holding company of Yangtze Electric Power Co .

Jornal de Negocios said E.ON came up with the lowest bid, but the actual size of the offer is only part of the bidding process.

The binding bid phase involves evaluations by the government's property agency Parpublica and EDP of the offer price as well as joint industrial projects and benefits for the economy.

EDP declined to comment on the report.

The stake in the country's biggest company is worth around 1.9 billion euros at current prices.

Portugal has promised to sell stakes in EDP and power grid operator REN to comply with the terms of a bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. The winner is expected to be announced this month.

EDP's other shareholders include Spain's Iberdrola, which holds 6.8 pct, CajAstur with 5 percent and Portuguese group Jose de Mello with 4.82 pct. Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach has a 2 percent stake.

EDP shares were 0.7 percent higher in early trade at 2.466 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)