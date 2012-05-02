LISBON May 2 Portugal's main utility EDP hopes to tap the bond market later this year despite the country's debt crisis, which has raised sovereign and corporate financing costs, Chief Financial Officer Nuno Alves said on Wednesday.

"If the conditions allow, our goal is to return to the international market this year, even though debt spreads are wider. But I think there will be conditions for EDP to return to the market," he told reporters.

EDP had its capital position strengthened when the Portuguese government late last year sold its 21 percent stake in the country's largest company to China's state-controlled China Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL> for 2.7 billion euros.

But Alves said the company is seeking to maintain a wide financing base. He said it is too early to talk about the amount of bonds to be issued and would not give more details.

EDP has its financing needs covered through the end of this year, and is negotiating an extension of 2 billion euros in financing lines from banks that expire in 2013. It has no other debt maturing in 2013, Alves said.

EDP last issued bonds on the international market in January 2011, when it sold 750 million euros in 5-year debt at a 5.875 percent coupon. EDP said on Wednesday it successfully placed 250 million euros in retail notes that enjoyed strong demand. (Reporting By Patricia Rua; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)