BRIEF-Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA
LISBON Dec 22 Portugal's government decided on Thursday to sell a 21.35 percent stake in utility EDP to China Three Gorges in a closely watched privatisation seen key to the country's ability to sell state assets as it struggles through its debt crisis.
State holding company Parpublica said China Three Gorges offered 2.693 billion euros for the sale of the stake in EDP. The Chinese energy giant beat out Germany's E.ON and Brazil's Eletrobras.
EDP's strong presence in alternative energy and its business in fash-growing Brazil atracted strong interest from bidders even though EDP has been hit at home as debt-laden Portugal struggles through its worst recession in decades.
The privatisation was a condition of Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF. The government is also selling a stake in state-controlled power grid company REN.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.