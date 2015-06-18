* EDP and CTG form 50-50 JV for hydro projects abroad
* CTG committed to invest 2 bln euro in EDP-led projects
* EDP-CTG closely watched by EU utilities industry
* China Three Gorges' EDP share lock-up period ends May 2016
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 18 Utility Energias de Portugal
(EDP) and its shareholder China Three Gorges (CTG) have set up a
joint venture to develop hydro-electric projects in South
America and Africa, part of a partnership being watched across
the industry as a model for Chinese investment in renewables
abroad.
The 50-50 joint venture, called Hydroglobal, is studying
hydropower projects in Peru and other Latin American countries
outside Brazil, as well as in Portuguese-speaking Africa,
notably Mozambique.
EDP chief executive Antonio Mexia told Reuters that in the
next 12 months EDP will also invest 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion
euros ($1.4-1.5 billion) in projects that CTG will participate
in with 300 million to 400 million euros through co-investment
or by buying minority stakes.
The Chinese funding is part of a commitment to invest 2
billion euros in EDP-led projects that CTG agreed to when it
bought a 21 percent stake in the Portuguese firm in 2011 for 2.7
billion euros, outbidding Germany's E.ON and Brazil's
Eletrbobras.
Mexia said the strategy of "asset rotation" - in which EDP
develops projects, sells minority stakes to investors and uses
the funds to build more - was central to its plans, particularly
in renewables, allowing it to broaden its portfolio.
"It means we can develop lots of new projects," he said.
EDP is active in 13 markets, including Portugal, Spain,
Brazil, the United States, France and Poland.
Mexia said CTG was already near its 2 billion euro target,
having agreed to invest some 1.3 billion euros in EDP-led
projects, mainly hydro and wind power in Brazil and Portugal. He
expects the total to reach 1.7 billion euros by the end of this
year and continue further once the target is reached.
"CTG is close to realising the agreed 2 billion worth of
investments and EDP is finding ways to go beyond that with new
projects," he said.
DEDICATED PARTNER
While it is standard practice for utilities to act as
developers of wind and solar parks and then sell minority stakes
to funds, EDP's partnership with CTG is unique in that its own
shareholder acts as its dedicated investment partner.
This means CTG gets a look-in at an early stage before other
potential investors, and EDP reduces its financial risk as it
can involve its partner when it makes investment decisions.
The alliance has become an entryway into Europe and Latin
America for China Three Gorges, which operates the world's
largest hydropower plant on China's Yangtze river, and is
diversifying into wind and solar and abroad as its domestic
hydro market is increasingly saturated.
The partnership is closely watched by other European
utilities who view it as a potential model for further Chinese
energy and infrastructure investment.
CTG Executive VP Lin Chuxue told China Daily in May that
CTG's investment in EDP had performed well and that CTG - which
operates 45.5 gigawatt (GW) of hydropower in China, including
22.5 GW at the Three Gorges - is looking for acquisitions in
Latin America and Europe.
He said installed capacity of projects involving CTG
overseas investment was 6 GW, which CTG wants to raise to 25 GW
over the next few years, notably in Brazil, where it plans to
build 3 GW of hydro and wind projects.
Mexia said CTG's EDP investment is driven by three criteria:
access to new markets, investment in CO2-free renewable energy
and gaining experience with deregulated energy markets.
However, despite its Chinese partner's focus on new markets,
two thirds of EDP's new investments in 2015-16 will be in the
United States. The rest will primarily go to Italy, France,
Brazil and a little bit to Poland. It is also looking into
Mexico and Canada.
"We still focus on stable, regulated markets," he said.
RAMPING UP
Asked whether CTG could increase its stake in EDP, Mexia
said the firm has a "standstill and lockup" period until May
2016 during which it cannot increase or decrease its stake.
"After that, they are free to do what they want," he said.
Utilities specialists say that Chinese utilities are
discreetly but actively prospecting for investment in Europe and
are eager to get a foot in the door, even through minority
stakes that offer relatively little control.
In 2012, State Grid Corporation of China bought 25 percent
of Portuguese grid operator REN, and last year it paid
2.1 billion euro for a 35 percent stake in Italy's CDP Reti,
which owns large minority stakes in gas transport group Snam
and power grid Terna.
Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne told Reuters this month that, as
per company bylaws, the Chinese director on Snam's board cannot
vote on strategic decisions.
"State Grid put down money for a participation without
governance," Malacarne said.
In another Chinese minority participation in an EU energy
project, nuclear groups CNNC and CGN are lined up as partners in
French firm EDF's project to build two nuclear plants
at Hinkley Point in England.
"Chinese firms know they are not necessarily welcome to take
full ownership in some EU countries. But they see a minority
stake as a learning phase, with the idea that they can ramp up
in the future," said Compass Lexecon analyst Fabien Roques.
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Peter Graff)