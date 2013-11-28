LISBON Nov 28 Portugal's competition authority
has found that state compensation paid to former monopoly
Energias de Portugal under a liberalisation of the
power sector hurts competition and consumers and wants the
government to revise the scheme.
The scheme known as CMEC, or costs of maintaining
contractual balance, involves compensation to EDP for having
given up some long-term power-purchase agreements when the
market was opened to other players.
"The Competition Authority recommended that the government
revise the compensatory system so as to eliminate the negative
effects on competition that are harmful to the interests of
consumers," the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.
It proposed an independent audit to determine any excessive
compensation that has already been disbursed and prevent it from
happening again.
Under the terms of an EU/IMF bailout, the government already
trimmed the compensation in January, aiming to save 200 million
euros in the long term and reduce its energy bill. Last month it
also introduced a surcharge on energy companies, which EDP said
would cost it 45 million euros in lost earnings.
EDP shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, while the broader
market in Lisbon was up 0.3 percent.
In late 2011, the Portuguese state sold a 21 percent stake
in EDP to China Three Gorges, which is now the largest single
shareholder in the utility. Local media have said the Chinese
shareholders are dissatisfied with recent government moves that
affect EDP's profitability.
(Reporting By Filipa Cunha-Lima; writing by Andrei Khalip;
editing by Tom Pfeiffer)