LISBON, March 8 EDP Energias de Portugal
posted on Thursday a slightly higher than expected 4
percent rise in 2011 net profit, helped by growth at its wind
energy unit and lower operating costs while domestic demand
ebbed amid a recession and debt crisis.
Net profit reported by Portugal's largest company and
utility totalled 1.125 billion euros ($1.49 billion), compared
with an average of 1.1 billion euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to almost 3.76 billion
euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 3.72
billion euros. Almost 60 percent of EBITDA came from abroad.
EDP said demand for electricity in Porugal and Spain dropped
2.3 percent last year as both economies suffered from the
European debt crisis and austerity measures.
In December, China Three Gorges agreed to pay 2.7 billion
euros for a 21 percent stake in EDP, also promising more Chinese
investment in the wider economy of the recession-mired,
debt-laden Portugal.
EDP stocks had closed 0.45 percent higher at 2.26 euros
before the announcement, underperforming the broader market in
Lisbon, which rose 1 percent.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)