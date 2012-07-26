LISBON, July 26 Portugal's largest company, EDP
Energias de Portugal, posted a 4 percent drop in
first-half net profit on Thursday, pressured by lower sales in
crisis-hit Portugal and Spain as well as rising financing costs,
but still beat market consensus.
EDP also said it had obtained 1 billion euros in financing
from China Development Bank for five year at Euribor rate plus
482 basis points. China has promised ample investment after in
December last year, China Three Gorges agreed to pay 2.7 billion
euros for a 21 percent stake in EDP.
The company said net profit fell to 582 million euros,
compared with an average forecast of 569 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) dipped just about 1 percent to 1.885
billion euros, in line with the market consensus.
EDP stocks had closed 6.7 percent higher at 1.874 euros
before the announcement, by far outperforming the broader market
in Lisbon, which rose 2.7 percent.
