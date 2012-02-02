LISBON Feb 2 The recent acquisition of a
major stake in Energias de Portugal by China Three
Gorges has improved liquidity and diminished financing risks,
making Wednesday's credit rating cut by Standard & Poor's
incomprehensible, EDP's CFO said on Thursday.
The ratings agency cut EDP's standing by two notches to
junk status of BB+, still one notch above the recently slashed
Portugal's sovereign rating.
Nuno Alves wrote in an e-mailed reply to questions from
Reuters that a Chinese capital injection worth 2 billion euros
promised as part of the deal for EDP's wind energy parks would
reduce net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.6 times from September's 4.1
times.
"The financing worth 2 billion euros from a Chinese
financial institution raises the company's liquidity,
diminishing its financing risk," Alves wrote.
"Once again, we were could not believe it when we were told
about the new two-notch downgrade in parallel with Portugal. Our
stance is to expose the facts and await corresponding, objective
decisions from the ratings agencies."
He said CTG's entry has reduced the company's refinancing
needs through the end of 2014, and the company was not
considering any bond issuance for now.
"The acquisition by CTG caused a narrowing of the spreads,
but not yet sufficient to consider going to the market... We
expect that with time, investors realize EDP's credit risk
improvements, allowing us to return to the market in the near
future."
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)