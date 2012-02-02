LISBON Feb 2 The recent acquisition of a major stake in Energias de Portugal by China Three Gorges has improved liquidity and diminished financing risks, making Wednesday's credit rating cut by Standard & Poor's incomprehensible, EDP's CFO said on Thursday.

The ratings agency cut EDP's standing by two notches to junk status of BB+, still one notch above the recently slashed Portugal's sovereign rating.

Nuno Alves wrote in an e-mailed reply to questions from Reuters that a Chinese capital injection worth 2 billion euros promised as part of the deal for EDP's wind energy parks would reduce net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.6 times from September's 4.1 times.

"The financing worth 2 billion euros from a Chinese financial institution raises the company's liquidity, diminishing its financing risk," Alves wrote.

"Once again, we were could not believe it when we were told about the new two-notch downgrade in parallel with Portugal. Our stance is to expose the facts and await corresponding, objective decisions from the ratings agencies."

He said CTG's entry has reduced the company's refinancing needs through the end of 2014, and the company was not considering any bond issuance for now.

"The acquisition by CTG caused a narrowing of the spreads, but not yet sufficient to consider going to the market... We expect that with time, investors realize EDP's credit risk improvements, allowing us to return to the market in the near future."

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)