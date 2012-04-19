LISBON, April 19 Portuguese utility EDP said power distribution volumes in its home market fell 4 percent to 11,716 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the first quarter, following energy tax hikes amid an economic recession.

Portugal, implementing tough austerity measures under an EU/IMF bailout, hiked the value-added sales tax on electricity to the maximum rate of 23 percent last October, from 6 percent.

Weaker demand in neighbouring Spain, also suffering an economic downturn, pushed power sales there 5 percent lower to 2,435 GWh, EDP said on Thursday.

EDP's electricity sales in Brazil were flat at 6,202 GWh.

Natural gas distribution in Iberia by Portugal's largest industrial group rose 18 percent to 19,444 GWh.

Wind power output at EDP unit EDP Renewables, the world's fourth-largest wind power operator, rose 18 percent mainly thanks to new capacity additions.

The company was due to release quarterly results on May 10. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Dan Lalor)