LISBON Dec 22 China Three Gorges' and Chinese bank financing in Energias de Portugal may reach 8 billion euros after the purchase of a 21.35 percent EDP stake held by Portugal's government, treasury secretary Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Thursday.

China Three Gorges' won a tender to buy the stake with an offer of 2.693 billion euros on Thursday but Albuquerque told journalists the total may reach 8 billion euros when financing by Chinese banks in EDP is included.

(Reporting By Filipa Lima and Daniel Alvarenga)