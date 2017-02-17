LISBON/MADRID Feb 17 Portugal's largest company
EDP Energias de Portugal could sell the gas distribution network
of its Spanish subsidiary Naturgas if it can get the right
price, and has hired banks to evaluate the asset, sources told
Reuters on Friday.
EDP has been working to diminish debt of around 16 billion
euros ($17 billion), including via asset sales. Its target is to
cut the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3 times by 2020 from just
under 4 times last year.
Naturgas is Spain's second-largest gas distributor with
7,715 km (4,800 miles) of networks in northern Spain and some
analysts put its value at over 2 billion euros.
One source with the knowledge of the situation said that EDP
had mandated one or two investment banks to analyse the value of
Naturgas after the sector's business valuations improved.
"EDP wants to be prepared in case a good proposal
materialises, but it has not taken any decision to sell," the
source said.
An EDP spokesman declined to comment.
Another source said the Portuguese company had already
started informal talks with several parties interested in
Naturgas, but would not say who the potential buyers might be.
Spanish gas assets have been the focus of investor interest
in the past two years.
Goldman Sachs is awaiting binding bids for Redexis, which
Spanish media estimate could fetch 2.5 billon euros. And in 2015
a consortium led by Dutch pension fund PGGM bought Madrileña Red
de Gas from Morgan Stanley at high multiples of 13 times EBITDA.
One source said EDP was likely to wait for the result of the
Redexis sale to take a decision on Naturgas.
Spanish daily El Economista said on Friday that EDP sought 2
billion euros for Naturgas, but the second source told Reuters
that would be below fair value.
Analysts at Portugal's Banco BPI said in a research note on
Friday they value Naturgas at 2.1 billion euros.
They said a potential sale "makes sense financially due to
the all-time high valuations for regulated assets", while
Naturgas has a relatively low weight within EDP's operations and
offers only limited synergies with its other businesses.
EDP is also trying to sell a small gas distribution company
in Portugal, Portgas.
($1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Jose Elias Rodriguez;
Writing By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)