LISBON Dec 16 EDP-Energias de Portugal Spanish unit Naturgas agreed to sell natural gas distribution assets in three Spanish regions to Redexis, a holding company of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, for 236 million euros ($295 million), EDP said on Tuesday.

The deal involves approximately 117,000 gas connection points in Murcia as well as Extremadura and Gerona regions.

The assets "are not contiguous to Naturgas' existing operations in the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias regions, where Naturgas will retain approximately 900,000 connection points and will continue developing its business," EDP said.

EDP was advised on the deal by BBVA, BESI, KWM and KPMG. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)