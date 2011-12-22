LISBON Dec 22 Share trading in Energias de Portugal was suspended on Thursday pending an announcement by the company, the CMVM market regulator said.

Portugal's government is due to announce on Thursday the winning bidder in the sale of a 21.35 percent stake it holds in EDP.

Shares in EDP were up 3.5 percent at 2.3250 euros per share before the suspension.

(Reporting By Filipa Lima and Axel Bugge)