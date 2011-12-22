BRIEF-Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA
LISBON Dec 22 Share trading in Energias de Portugal was suspended on Thursday pending an announcement by the company, the CMVM market regulator said.
Portugal's government is due to announce on Thursday the winning bidder in the sale of a 21.35 percent stake it holds in EDP.
Shares in EDP were up 3.5 percent at 2.3250 euros per share before the suspension.
(Reporting By Filipa Lima and Axel Bugge)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.