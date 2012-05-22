PORTO May 22 EDP Renewables, the
world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, expects its profit
to triple between now and the end of 2015, the unit of
Portugal's largest company and utility Energias de Portugal
said on Tuesday.
Last year, EDPR netted 89 million euros ($113.63 million).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization -- a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA --
are expected to rise to between 1.35 billion euros and 1.5
billion euros by 2015 from last year's 801 million euros.
EDPR, which has been actively adding new capacity at its
wind parks in the United States, Europe and Brazil, also said
that EBITDA per megawatt of capacity should rise by 25 percent.
The net debt to EBITDA ratio should fall to 2.0-2.2 times by
2015 from 2011's estimated 4.1.
The expected rise in profits should allow it to pay 25 to 35
percent of the earnings in dividends to shareholders by 2015.
EDPR said its operating cash flow should fully cover capital
expenditure needs through own sources. It put its capex in
2012-2015 at 3.2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)