LISBON May 9 Portuguese wind energy company EDP Renewables posted a 26 percent rise in first quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher output and prices.

The world's fourth-largest wind energy producer and a unit of Energias de Portugal said on Wednesday net profit rose to 62 million euros ($80.57 million), compared with a forecast for 54 million.

"In the first quarter of 2012, revenues increased 22 percent year-on-year to 346 million euros, on the back of higher output, better load factors and stronger prices," the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 263 million euros.

EDPR's installed capacity in various European countries, the United States and Brazil rose by 619 megawatts to 7,483 MW. Power output rose 18 percent to 5,212 gigawatt hours.

"For 2012, EDPR will continue to focus on projects with top-line visibility, above-average and high wind resource in order to improve the metrics," EDPR said.

Net debt at the end of the first quarter stood at 3.5 billion euros, from 3.4 billion at the end of 2011.

EDPR stocks were 1.4 percent lower in early trade on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga)