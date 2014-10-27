MADRID Oct 27 Spain's online travel firm eDreams, trading in which was suspended on Friday after British Airways and Iberia removed their fares from three of the company's web pages, said it was considering legal action against the airlines on Monday.

The group also reiterated its 2014 earnings guidance during a conference call.

The two airlines, part of the International Airlines Group , once again permitted their fares to be displayed on the Spanish and French websites on Saturday after resolving a dispute over what is included in the prices displayed. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Writing by Paul Day)