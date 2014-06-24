(Adds comments)
MADRID, June 24 Spanish online travel agency
eDreams Odigeo expects its profitability to improve in
the second quarter of this year, the company said on Tuesday.
"We reiterate that a downward trend is only expected to last
for one quarter, and with a floor of 20 percent adjusted EBITDA
margin," eDreams said in a statement to the Spanish stock
exchange regulator.
It said the EBITDA margin would recover from the second
quarter of its fiscal year 2014-2015.
On Monday the stock dropped by more than a third after
analysts cut forecasts after the company warned on Friday of
rising competition and other factors that could hurt
business.
"We believe that there has been a misunderstanding of the
implications that the change in the competitive landscape will
have in our business," the online booking agency said.
It said it would take action to maintain profitability above
that of its rivals including investing in marketing technology,
which would help counter the effect of a change to Google's
search algorithm.
It said it would have revenue margin growth for 2014-2015 in
the range of high single digits to double digit.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Teresa Larraz and Louise
Heavens)