MADRID Oct 27 Shares in Spanish online travel firm eDreams jumped 80 percent on Monday after their suspension on Friday when British Airways and Iberia removed their fares from three of the company's web pages.

At 1056 GMT, eDreams was up 61.3 percent to 1.65 euros($2.0914). (1 US dollar = 0.7890 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)