MADRID Oct 24 Shares in online travel agency
eDreams ODIGEO plunged 59 percent on the Madrid stock
exchange on Friday after British Airways and Iberia said they
were withdrawing their fares from three of its websites.
Trading in the shares was later suspended by Spain's stock
market regulator. They last changed hands at 1.023 euros each.
The firm's debut on the Madrid stock exchange in April after
a three-year market drought appeared at the time to be a sign of
resumed investor appetite for Spanish assets following a severe
economic downturn and a European debt crisis.
The two airlines, which are part of the International
Airlines Group, said in a joint statement on Friday
they would no longer allow the agency to promote their fares on
eDreams in Spain, Opodo in France and eDreams.com, due to a lack
of transparency in the final price.
In the statement, BA and Iberia said eDreams' practices "go
against European and Spanish legislation and hurt the companies
by impeding transparent information on fares for clients".
eDreams ODIGEO denied the accusation.
"Contrary to what BA and Iberia announced today, the core of
the issue at stake has nothing to do with compliance - eDreams
is compliant in all juridsdictions - but with commercial
negotiations between Iberia and BA as (they) try to impose a new
distribution policy versus travel agents," it said in an emailed
statement.
The firm is in talks with IAG to reinstate ticketing
authority in the three affected websites, it said, while playing
down the impact of the dispute.
"Overall the bookings of Iberia and BA in the three affected
websites represented 1.42 percent of the total eDreams ODIGEO
bookings in the last three months," the company said.
The Spanish stock market regulator did not say when the
suspension would be lifted.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer and
Andrew Roche)