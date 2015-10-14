SAO PAULO Oct 14 College tuition delinquencies
in Brazil surged during the first half, reflecting the impact of
the steepest economic recession in 25 years, rising borrowing
costs and reduced public spending.
Tuition defaults soared 22.4 percent between January and
June, compared with a 0.9 percent decline in the same period a
year earlier, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on
Wednesday. Delinquencies among primary and secondary school
students climbed 25.9 percent in the same period, Serasa said in
a study.
According to Serasa, the increase in tuition defaults "was
due to the rather adverse economic outlook for debtors, with
inflation, interest and unemployment rates considerably higher
than a year ago."
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, shrank over
the past couple of quarters and is slated to contract this year
and next, the first back-to-back annual contraction since the
1930s. Households across the country are grappling with
accelerating inflation and large job losses, testing the ability
of consumers to stay current on their financial obligations.
In addition, the government decided to reduce college fee
subsidies as part of President Dilma Rousseff's effort to cut
the nation's swelling budget deficit.
Shares in Kroton Educacional SA, the nation's
largest for-profit education firm, shed 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)