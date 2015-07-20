By Liz Weston
| LOS ANGELES, July 19
lender Sallie Mae found the average amount spent on college
education in the United States jumped for the first time in five
years, thanks to greater outlays from high-income families and
parental readiness to spend more.
Families spent an average of $24,164 for the 2014-15
academic year, a 16 percent increase from the previous year,
according to "How America Pays for College 2015," a survey of
800 parents of undergraduates and 800 undergraduates conducted
by Ipsos Public Affairs for Sallie Mae in April.
Much of the increase was due to families with incomes over
$100,000, who spent 25 percent more.
Parental income and savings also increased to 32 percent of
the amount spent, exceeding the amount contributed by
scholarships and grants for the first time since 2010, the
report found. Sallie Mae has commissioned the annual report
since 2008.
Parents were less worried about losing their jobs or about
their children not finding work after college, said Michael
Gross, head of the higher education practice at Ipsos.
"There is a much brighter sense of optimism that the money
they spend educating their child is really an investment that's
going to pay off in the end," Gross said.
College spending peaked in 2010 at $24,097, or $26,271 in
inflation-adjusted dollars, before dropping as families worried
about a troubled economy, rising debt loads and higher
unemployment, according to previous studies.
This year, fewer families reported making cost-saving moves
such as choosing a college closer to home to reduce
transportation costs, having a student live at home, or adding a
roommate.
Fewer families chose not to consider some colleges because
of cost: 62 percent, compared to 68 percent a year earlier.
Students, however, were much more likely than parents to rule
out a particular college because of its price tag.
Three-quarters of the students polled said they eliminated a
school from consideration for this reason, against half of
parents, said Marie O'Malley, Sallie Mae's director of consumer
research.
"These are students who aware that maybe Mom and Dad aren't
made of money," O'Malley said.
MORE BORROWING
The percentage of families who reported borrowing money to
pay for college rose to 38 percent from 35 percent last year.
That figure peaked at 46 percent in 2010. Families who borrowed
spent on average 34 percent more ($28,386) than those who didn't
($21,219).
Education debt is primarily the student's responsibility:
Undergraduates signed the loans in 83 percent of families.
Within the families who borrowed, students were the primary
signer for three-quarters of the total debt.
Although not all families borrow in a given year, most
college students graduate with debt, said Mark Kantrowitz,
publisher of the education resource site Edvisors.com and author
of "Filing the FAFSA." Seventy-one percent of bachelor's degree
recipients graduated with loans, with an average balance of
$35,000, he said,
On average, high-income families spent $33,260 on college
expenses while families with incomes between $35,000 and
$100,000 spent $21,375. Low-income families spent a similar
amount: $21,036.
The average amount spent on two-year public colleges jumped
23 percent to $13,531. Spending on four-year public colleges
rose 10 percent to $23,189, while four-year private college
spending was up 20 percent at $41,857.
For many, the spending won't stop at a two- or four-year
degree. About half of all college students, or 68 percent of
seniors, plan to attend graduate school.
"The undergraduate degree has become so ubiquitous, so it
may just be that graduate school is the new college," Gross
said.
