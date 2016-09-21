By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, Sept 21
NEW YORK, Sept 21 What does a pug looking at a
computer have to do with the Oct. 1 start date for parents and
students to fill out the federal financial aid form known as the
FAFSA?
It is all about spreading the word about the new start,
changed from Jan 1. Social media memes like "FAFSA in October?
#PUGYEAH" (bit.ly/2cUJA6R) are just part of the messaging
to high school seniors, college students and parents.
The "get the word out" efforts come from many directions,
said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of
Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA).
Along with national organizations like Draeger's and the
National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC),
the effort is joined by the U.S. Department of Education,
student loan lenders like Sallie Mae, plus college financial aid
offices and high school guidance counselors across the country.
The earlier start is intended to help families integrate the
financial aid process with college choice, so that they will
know how much they will be expected to pay before finalizing
applications.
The goal is to make the filing process easier, because
families need to provide detailed tax and asset information. The
numbers get crunched to produce a dollar figure called the
"expected family contribution," which colleges use to figure out
a student's financial aid package.
FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
When parents used to file the form in January, they had to
estimate their upcoming taxes that were due on April 15. This
caused complications for people who had not yet received
required documents like their annual W-2 wage and tax statement.
The end dates for filing the FAFSA vary by state - in many
states it is June 30 of the following year. Experts advise
filing as early as possible, because aid dollars usually are
allotted on a "first come, first served" basis.
HELP IS AVAILABLE
About 15 percent of families do not complete the FAFSA in
any given year, according to Sallie Mae. The No. 1 reason: they
do not think they will qualify for aid. In addition, many
respondents to Sallie Mae's surveys say the FAFSA form is hard
to fill out. They also often miss the deadline or forget.
Filling out the form has benefits, even for those who do not
think they will qualify for aid, notes David Hawkins, executive
director for educational content and policy for NACAC. A student
could qualify for merit scholarships or other financial grants
from an institution, for instance, or simply qualify for a
work-study job.
With all the promotions surrounding the pushed-up FAFSA
timeline this year, it will be harder for families to forget.
And there is plenty of help available, so it should be easier to
complete the paperwork, too.
Last year, Houston's school district was able to boost FAFSA
completion by about 10 percent, thanks to a citywide effort by a
special team called College Success. Half of the city's students
filled out the form.
This year, the director of Houston's College Success, Jeremy
Tatum, is hoping for even more progress among roughly 11,000
high school seniors. Students in this large urban district span
all incomes, with a disproportionate amount of undocumented
students, Tatum said.
Tatum will spend this fall conducting FAFSA "road shows,"
where he takes his staff of about 45, plus many volunteers, to
one school at a time.
"We do text and postcards. We put it on social media," he
said. Then they show up on a date and stay from 8 a.m. to 8
p.m., helping families to complete the forms. There is food,
raffled scholarships and even a medical bus giving out free
shots.
TEARS AND STRESS
At Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado,
college counselor Diane Campbell deals with a much smaller base
of about 450 seniors.
That translates into much more face time with crying parents
and students. "I had a mom in my office yesterday in tears,"
said Campbell. "I see a lot of parents stressed, and asking for
meetings with me and not with their students, so they can talk
openly about their stresses as parents."
And then the kids come in. "I have one student who was daily
in tears. She said, 'How do I pay for this? How do I fill this
out?' Her mom just shut her down completely, because college is
too expensive," Campbell added.
Happily, things are a little less fraught on the college
level, where families have already been through the exercise at
least one time and students are settled at a school already.
At Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, Maureen "Mo"
Amos, the director of the financial aid office, has software
that can track FAFSA completion among her enrolled students.
While Amos and her team are busy fanning out to high
schools, much of the campus informational campaign has been
taken over by student groups. Instead of tears, there will be
FAFSA poetry slams, pumpkin carving and an Octoberfest event in
the cafeterias.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)