By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Parents, particularly those
under 35, are increasingly confident they can afford college for
their children, but underlying that optimism is a hint of
caution. A new survey from student loan lender Sallie Mae warns
that if economic growth does not keep up with inflation, then
they may not have enough despite their best intentions.
The latest "How America Saves for College" report, released
by Sallie Mae on Thursday, finds that the number of parents
saving for college jumped to 57 percent, from 48 percent last
year. The average amount saved is now $16,380, up from $10,040
in 2015 and $15,346 in 2014.
The survey found 55 percent of parents thought they could
afford college for their children, up from 42 percent in 2015.
When millennial parents were asked that figure jumped to 65
percent.
College saving dollars are going into a myriad of accounts
as families take a multi-pronged approach to saving. Tuition is
something of a moving target, with a 5 percent historical
average inflation rate according to The College Board, and hard
to predict many years out.
A majority of families - 61 percent - are saving in general
savings accounts, according to Sallie Mae, while 38 percent are
using checking accounts. Most are likely earning 1 percent or
less in interest that way.
They are also at risk for spending co-mingled funds on
emergencies or other temptations. Only 37 percent report having
a 529 college savings plan, which grows tax-free if the money is
used for education. That is up from 27 percent in 2015.
This data is borne out by other recent studies, such as
Fidelity's August report(see here).
KEEPING UP
Financial planners worry that trying to build a college fund
in a bank account makes about as much sense as simply stashing
it under a mattress.
"A dollar today is not buying a dollar in the future," warns
Karen McIntyre, managing director and senior financial advisor
at Wescott Financial, based near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
For families with a child who is a junior or senior in high
school, cash accounts might make some sense, says Larry
Rosenthal, a financial planner with his own firm in northern
Virginia. But for anyone with a longer time horizon, there are
better options - and not every one is as risky as putting it all
on a single stock.
"There's a lot of places in between where you can have less
risk and garner a little return," Rosenthal says, pointing to
laddered bond scenarios or bond funds. He has also seen
grandparents who are older than 59-1/2 withdraw from Roth IRAs
without penalty to gift money.
The reason many financial pros point to 529 college savings
accounts is because of tax advantages. At first, it may not seem
like much. Parents putting in $100 a month might reap about $40
a year in a state tax deduction, says McIntyre, which in
Pennsylvania is about 3 percent. But as you get closer to
college and ramp up savings, the savings go up.
For instance, if you roll $28,000 in freshman year tuition
into a 529 just before paying the bill, you would save about
$850, she says.
Investing money all along in a 529 has additional benefits
because the accounts grow tax-free. In contrast, a cash account
might lose ground relative to the general inflation rate, and a
brokerage account will incur taxes on growth all along, and then
capital gains tax when you sell the holdings to pay tuition.
Perhaps the biggest benefit of all to 529 plans is that
research shows they encourage families to save more. Sallie
Mae's survey found that the savings rates of families with 529
plans was higher than those without. The average account balance
in a 529 is $7,534, versus $7448 for an investment account and
$6,043 in a savings account.
"There is still a lack of awareness for 529 that hamstrings
families when they think about saving for college," says Sallie
Mae spokesman Rick Castellano. "I think it is encouraging that
more people are saving and that they are saving more money. But
how do you make that money work harder for you? How do you do it
even smarter?"
One way that is increasing in popularity is auto-deductions
from payroll directly to 529 accounts. George DuCasse, senior
vice president of 529 plan administrator Ascensus College
Savings, says they now work with about 7,000 employers across
the country, a number that goes up about 10 percent a year.
In 2014, when there was a market downturn, 529 contributions
dropped from families who wrote a check once a year, but among
those whose payments were automatic, there was actually growth,
DuCasse notes.
