By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, July 13 Democratic presidential
hopeful Martin O'Malley revealed last week that he and his wife
borrowed $339,200 to put their two eldest children through
college, the latest of many scary anecdotes about massive
student loans.
Using outlier examples like these to make political (and
journalistic) points is common, but loans like the O'Malleys'
are not typical. In fact, stories about them may do more harm
than good.
"It can potentially frighten off those lower-income people
who can most benefit from higher education," said Justin
Draeger, president of the National Association of Student
Financial Aid Administrators. Without a post-secondary degree,
it is much harder to move up the economic ladder or even remain
in the middle class.
O'Malley has proposed making public universities "debt-free"
by lowering tuition, increasing Pell Grants and making loan
repayments income-based. The former governor of Maryland has
used his own example to underscore his reasoning in campaign
messages.
However, many families fail to see college as even a
possibility today because they overestimate its cost, said Terry
Hartle, senior vice president for government and public affairs
of the American Council on Education.
"The farther down the income scale you go, the greater they
overestimate," Hartle said.
Here is the reality: The average net cost for tuition, fees,
room and board, meaning what families actually paid after grants
and scholarships were deducted from the sticker price, was
$12,830 at four-year public colleges and $23,550 at private
schools in 2014-15, according to the College Board.
The average student loan balance for bachelor's degree
recipients, meanwhile, is $35,000, said financial aid expert
Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of education resource site
Edvisors.com and author of "Filing the FAFSA."
For many, that is probably a manageable amount of debt,
given that 2014 graduates earned an average $45,478 in their
first year out of school, according to the National Association
of Colleges and Employers.
Parent PLUS loans are a different matter. Unlike federal
student loans, which are limited to $5,500 the first year,
parents can borrow the complete cost of a college education
without regard to their ability to repay. Unlike students,
parents cannot count on higher incomes from the education they
are financing to help pay the debt.
The O'Malleys borrowed more than "99.9 percent" of parent
PLUS loan recipients each year, Kantrowitz said. Fewer than one
in five bachelor's degree recipients who graduated this year had
parents with federal parent PLUS loans, and the average balance
per parent PLUS loan recipient in 2014 was $14,595.
Of course, some colleges charge a lot more than others.
Tuition and fees at Washington's Georgetown University, where
the O'Malleys sent their eldest daughter Grace, total $48,611
for the fall. Their second daughter, Tara, attended College of
Charleston in South Carolina, a public institution that charges
out-of-state tuition and fees of $27,868. By contrast, the
University of Maryland, in their home state, charges less than
$10,000.
O'Malley has said he and his wife took out parent PLUS loans
so their children could attend the schools they wanted without
accumulating their own debt. (The O'Malleys have two younger
sons to educate, as well.)
"We shouldn't be punished for working hard and following our
dreams," Grace O'Malley, a public schoolteacher, wrote to
supporters in a recent email highlighting her father's debt-free
college plan.
The whole scenario makes it too easy to dismiss the O'Malley
daughters as spoiled and, by extension, to assume that parents
and students who struggle with education debt have only
themselves to blame.
But that would obscure the very real debate about how we pay
for college. Rising costs and debt burdens still affect many
students and their parents, and these serious problems should
not be shrugged off because of one family's ridiculous loans.
