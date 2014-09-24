SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 U.S. online-education
company Udacity said Wednesday it had raised $35 million and was
offering its first "nanodegree" course, which aims to teach a
skill but at a fraction of the cost of a college degree.
The credential aims to provide a way for students to prove
they have mastered some sort of skill, such as data analysis or
programming, without the time commitment or expense of getting a
traditional college degree.
Built with AT&T Inc, the degree in web development
will start at around $1,200, said Udacity, based in Mountain
View, California. Udacity's biggest market is the United States,
followed by India, the United Kingdom and Germany.
The company was founded in 2012 with the goal of
democratizing education and is led by Sebastian Thrun, a former
Google Inc executive who pioneered Google's
self-driving car.
Nanodegrees will be extremely tailored, unlike a broad
liberal arts education.
But at $200 a month, with the AT&T nanodegree taking an
average of six to 12 months to complete, they will not carry the
same pricetag, either.
The average yearly undergraduate tuition at private schools
is $21,949, according to the Department of Education, or $6,669
at public schools.
Students who need to borrow money to pay for a bachelor's
degree owe an average of $29,400, nearly a 20 percent increase
over the past four years.
The funding round brings the total backing for Udacity to
$58 million, according to a spokeswoman.
The latest round was led by Drive Capital, with
participation from Germany's Bertelsmann; Japan's Recruit
Holdings; and Brazil's Valor Capital. Existing backers
Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures also participated
in the new funding round.
Online education has become one of the hottest fields for
startups, with businesses such as Coursera and 2U also raising
millions in venture capital funding. Harvard, MIT and other
leading universities offer their own courses online gratis in an
initiative called EdX.
Some aspects of the new programs have come under fire. Last
year, a program run by San Jose State University and Udacity was
suspended after officials found that failure rates for online
students were much higher than for traditional learners.
Spokswomen from San Jose State and Udacity said Tuesday they
were not currently working together.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)