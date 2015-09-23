By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Sept 23 By now, everyone knows the
terrifying figures.
More than $1 trillion in total outstanding student debt
across the United States. Almost seven in 10 college grads
emerge owing money, with an average debt of $28,400 for the
Class of 2013, according to the Institute for College Access and
Success.
But flip that statistic on its head: three in 10 students
are coming out of college with not a penny owed.
So who are these people - and how exactly did they do it?
Meet Vanessa Joseph. The 31-year-old registered nurse in
Iselin, New Jersey, did not graduate debt-free once, but twice.
First she earned a business degree from the public College
of Staten Island, which charged a reasonable $2,000 a year in
tuition. She lived with her mother, worked odd jobs as a
magazine intern and language teacher, and cut daily expenses to
the bone.
Then Joseph went back to school for nursing, a two-year
degree that cost $13,000 a year. During that time she lived with
her uncle, and worked at a hospital as a nursing assistant.
Sometimes she would work the night shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.,
and then turn around and attend classes during the day.
When did she sleep? "Never," she said with a laugh.
But it paid off: She graduated with zero debt, and is now a
nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New
Brunswick, New Jersey.
"It may not seem easy to graduate debt-free, but it can be
done," said Stuart Ritter, a financial planner and
vice-president of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Investment
Services.
To get to that point, you will need to pull out every arrow
in your quiver. T. Rowe Price's recent Family Financial
Trade-offs Survey found that 76 percent of college grads helped
pay for college themselves. But that only got them part-way. In
addition, 48 percent relied on some parental assistance, and 39
percent got a boost from grants or scholarships. Respondents to
the survey could choose more than one category, if applicable.
One thing is guaranteed: To graduate debt-free you will need
to think creatively, and be willing to sacrifice far more than
you would like. Some tips from the experts:
GET A RUNNING START
With advanced-placement courses, you can rack up credits
before you even set foot on a college campus. This year over 4.5
million exams were taken by more than 2.5 million students at
over 19,000 high schools, according to College Board.
Some states, like Hawaii and Washington, even offer programs
that allow qualifying students to enroll in college courses
during their high-school years.
GO 'COMMUNITY'
Compound those early AP gains by attending local community
college instead of a top-flight Ivy. Public two-year colleges
average just $3,347 for in-state residents, according to the
College Board.
"Spend your initial college years living at home and paying
much cheaper rates," says Steve Burkett, a financial planner in
Bothell, Washington. "Then transfer to where you want, to earn
your final degree."
Need proof of the soundness of that strategy? In Sallie
Mae's report "How America Pays for College," 56 percent of those
at four-year private colleges had to borrow cash to cover their
bills, compared with only 22 percent of those at two-year public
colleges.
WORK YEAR-ROUND
Having a summer job is a given if you are looking to
graduate debt-free. But take advantage of work opportunities
during the school year, as well, to really cut down that final
bill.
"Look for colleges that have a Resident Advisor program
where they cover your room and board," advises Therese Nicklas,
a Boston financial planner. "It equals tax-free income. When
many schools charge in the $20,000 range for room and board, the
value is huge."
APPLYING FOR AID LIKE A JOB
If you are not taking advantage of every aid opportunity
available, then shame on you. But that due diligence takes work.
Pursue every possible avenue of funds imaginable: parents'
employers, religious bodies, community service clubs, or
philanthropic organizations. FastWeb.com has a database of more
than 1.5 million of them, which provide $3.4 billion in funding.
"Spend ample time at your Student Aid office, and apply for
any unused grants and scholarships," said Minneapolis financial
planner Andy Tate. "It sounds simple, and it is, but no one does
it."
In the end, it comes down to choices. Vanessa Joseph recalls
her lean college years of shopping at thrift stores, never
taking any vacations - rarely even going to the hair salon.
Meanwhile, her sister decided to go away to a college that had a
price tag of more than $30,000 a year.
"Now she is over $50,000 in debt," she says. "And that bill
comes every month."
