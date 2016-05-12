(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 12 It's a bird, it's a plane, it's
a ... financial planner?
The next time your kid brings home a comic book, it might
not be just about battles, explosions and good versus evil.
Instead, it might be about evaluating wants versus needs, living
within your means and creating emergency funds.
That is because financial services company Visa Inc
has partnered with Marvel Comics to create "Rocket's Powerful
Plan," a new comic book starring the superhero team Guardians of
the Galaxy. The comic is slated to be sent to every public
library in the United States, and there are more than 150,000
copies printed in eight languages.
The theme: why it makes sense to cultivate money smarts.
"The challenge was to create a fun, action-packed story
while also including a lesson on personal finance," said Darren
Sanchez, an editor at Marvel. "Trying to squeeze educational
information into a story can be tough, especially with a topic
like money management. To make it work you have to be careful
not to overwhelm the story."
After all, as any parent knows, children listen to very
little of what you have to say, especially when it comes to
money. When it is the Guardians of the Galaxy who are talking
(Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora, and Drax the Destroyer), they
are more likely to actually pay attention.
So who is the Suze Orman of the superhero world, dispensing
personal finance advice while defeating powerful foes at the
same time? Turns out it is Rocket, an intelligent raccoon, who
is voiced by Bradley Cooper in the recent big-screen film.
When the squad receives a fee for exterminating robopests,
Rocket suggests putting some of that money aside for an
emergency fund. That cash later comes in handy when the group
has to repair their spaceship, and purchase high-tech weapons to
vanquish their enemies. (Sorry about the spoilers.)
The comic is the second such venture by Visa. The original,
produced in 2012, featured the Avengers and Spider-Man tossing
off money advice. It proved to be so popular with educators that
more than half a million copies were eventually printed.
This time, in addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy, look
for cameos by Ant-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow and Hulk. It
was produced in languages including English, Spanish, Mandarin,
Japanese and Malay.
"We wanted simple messages that kids could latch on to and
take out of it, like saving for a rainy day," said Hugh Norton,
Visa's head of financial education. "Issues like emergency
savings are extremely important, and something we can drill into
kids from an early age."
On the back of the comic book, kids will find interactive
games like word searches, where they can try to locate terms
like "budget," "currency" and "goal," for example.
There is also a wants-versus-needs challenge. Should you
spend money on necessities like "water" and "a place to live,"
or luxuries like "video games" and "candy"? (On second thought,
kids, do not answer that.)
Judging from a recent survey, it seems like parents could
indeed use all the help they can get in explaining money topics
to kids.
ALMOST AS 'BAD' AS DEATH AND SEX
In the annual "Parents, Kids & Money" survey by
Baltimore-based money managers T. Rowe Price Group Inc,
more than half of parents admitted they were "somewhat," "very"
or "extremely" reluctant to talk about financial issues with
their children. The only subjects they were more reluctant to
talk about? Death and sex.
And 44 percent have not talked to their kids at all about
financial subjects including long-term investing, market
volatility, or financial statements.
That is where a money-oriented comic book like "Rocket's
Powerful Plan" could come in handy. In the past Visa has tried
out other innovative avenues to reach out to kids, as well, such
as sponsoring financial literacy-themed National Football League
games.
Marvel has put its deep bench of superheroes to work on
other custom projects, as well, including for Netflix Inc
, Walt Disney Co's Disney Interactive, ESPN and
the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Even superheroes are not immune from the financial
challenges of parenthood, by the way. In Visa and Marvel's new
comic, when Ant-Man gets a cut of the fee from the Guardians of
the Galaxy for helping eliminate their enemies, what does that
cash go toward?
Purchasing a drum set for his daughter.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)