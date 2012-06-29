By Wade Rawlins
| RALEIGH, N.C., June 29
RALEIGH, N.C., June 29 A judge said on Friday
that a private company cannot open the first online charter
school in North Carolina this fall unless it has the approval of
a state agency.
Wake County Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones ruled
that the State Board of Education has final authority to
evaluate and approve applications for charter schools, including
cyber schools. He said an administrative law judge had
overstepped his authority by approving the school.
During the past decade, online learning for students from
kindergarten through high school has evolved from a novelty into
a growing phenomenon driven by a handful of large for-profit
companies such as K12, according to the National Education
Policy Center. Online charter schools receive public school
funding, allowing entrepreneurs to turn education into a
government financed for-profit enterprise.
North Carolina Learns Inc, a company funded by K12 Inc
, a for-profit education company, received preliminary
approval in January from the Cabarrus County School Board to
open the North Carolina Virtual Academy, the state's first
online charter school.
The company then applied to the State Board of Education for
final approval of the charter. But the Board did not respond to
the application, saying it would not consider any online charter
schools applications for 2012-13.
The company sued the state and an administrative law judge
granted approval of the application.
The state of North Carolina appealed the decision and the
judge's ruling on Friday was on that appeal.
Some 89 school boards in the state passed resolutions
opposing the online charter school.
Virtual schools already exist in at least 27 states.
Students study at home and use computers to interact with
teachers who may be hundreds or thousands of miles away. Online
virtual schools represent the fastest-growing alternative to
traditional K-12 education in the United States, according to
the National Education Policy Center. But professional educators
remain skeptical of full-time online education for young
students.
Cyber schools remain relatively unregulated and concerns
have arisen about the quality of education, teacher
certification and student performance. A 2011 study by Stanford
University found that students in online charter schools in
Pennsylvania performed significantly worse in reading and math
than their peers in traditional public schools. The National
Education Policy Center said there is no research evidence that
full-time virtual school for K-12 students is an adequate
replacement for traditional face-to-face learning.
The court decision did not set any deadline for reviewing
the online charter school.
Fletcher Hartsell, an attorney for N.C. Learns Inc, said the
North Carolina Virtual Academy had received inquiries of
interest from about 1,000 families, representing 1,700 students.
He said the board of directors of N.C. Learns would have to
decide the next move. "There is always the possibility of an
appeal," Hartsell said.