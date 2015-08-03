(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Aug 3 Encouraging more women to
pursue careers in science, technology, education and math - the
so-called STEM fields - is a worthy goal, given the potential
payoff for our economy and for women who get jobs in these
higher-paying fields.
One surprising way to make it happen: Suffer through a
recession.
New research has found that increased unemployment leads
both genders to move toward fields associated with better
earnings and job prospects, and that women are more likely to
shift their majors in that direction than men.
The switch to more math-intensive majors suggests that there
is a large pool of students who are capable of succeeding in
these fields even if they might choose other areas of study in
better economic times, according to a paper published by
Institute for the Study of Labor, a German research center.
This behavior contradicts the tiresome argument that women
are less capable of success in STEM fields.
The researchers' findings show that there is a talent pool,
said Erica Blom, who worked on the research while getting her
PhD in economics from Yale University. "The problem isn't that
there aren't enough women with the talent or inclination."
No one knows why women seem to be more sensitive to economic
conditions than men, although previous research has shown
women's decisions to work and to invest in higher education are
more closely associated with economic conditions than are men's
labor market decisions.
Still, policymakers should consider this sensitivity when
trying to entice women to enter STEM fields. One way may be to
focus on the economic payoff by framing education in STEM majors
as an investment, the researchers said.
The study used the American Community Survey, an ongoing
Census Bureau study, to examine what fields people have chosen
over the past 50 years. The sampled population represents about
5 percent of all college graduates over that period.
The researchers found that recessions induce women to choose
"gender atypical" fields and to choose more difficult,
math-intensive majors, even after controlling for better
employment and earnings prospects.
Among women, business fields upticked the most when
unemployment rose. Other large increases in the share of women
occurred in nursing, accounting, technical health fields,
computer-related fields, engineering and economics.
Fields that lost the largest share of women included
education, literature and languages, sociology, psychology and
other liberal arts studies.
Among men, the largest gains during periods of high
unemployment were in natural science, pharmacy, accounting,
engineering, nursing and chemistry and pre-med. Majors in early
education and sociology dropped by the most, followed by other
education fields, literature and languages, leisure studies,
history and psychology.
The study was not trying to show that business and STEM
majors are "better" than liberal arts majors, researcher
Benjamin Keys hastened to point out. Nor was it gauging which
fields make people happier or more fulfilled, or which careers
are best for society.
But the study did find that increased income from switching
to better-paying majors helped offset some of the lifetime loss
of income that happens when people graduate in a recession. The
offset made recessions "10 percent less painful" for
recession-era graduates, the researchers found.
"It is simply a fact that people taking a math-intensive
course of study end up getting paid more down the line," Keys
said.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Steve Orlofsky)