Bangalore-based education services startup Limberlink Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised around $2 million from Accel Partners, according to sources privy to the development. Sources also added that the deal was struck earlier this year.

In spite of repeated attempts, the company spokesperson could not be contacted for comments.

Limberlink was founded in 2009 by V Vinay and Swami Manohar. Earlier, the duo had also set up PicoPeta Simputers, which was sold to Geodesic Information Systems in 2006.

The firm targets engineering students and provides out-of-classroom, beyond-curriculum training in core engineering concepts. For this, the founders, who are also former IISC (Indian Institute of Science) professors, have created a JED-I programme (stands for Joy of Engineering, Design and Innovation) and focuses on hands-on learning.

Limberlink has designed two programmes - one starting in the first year of engineering (it runs for six semesters) and a 15-day boot camp for third-year engineering students. The mode of teaching is through videos, aired online. Text and audio also play alongside when a video is viewed by a student.

Venture capital firm Accel Partners has been one of the most active early-stage investors in Indian technology arena. Most recently, it put $5 million, along with Tiger Global, in the SaaS-based customer support startup Freshdesk and prior to that, it also funded a medical technology company called Forus, in association with IDG Ventures.

-- Copyright 2012 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.