(In the 12th paragraph, corrects spelling of Casady to remove
extra letter)
By Mitch Lipka
Aug 14 With the cost of college textbooks
surpassing $1,000 a year for many students, soon-to-be sophomore
Matt Schroeder came up with a smart way to trim costs.
He worked out a system of borrowing books from
upperclassmen, offering nominal compensation to get them to
delay selling them back.
"My calculus book that usually costs $180, I got for the
semester for $10 and a Chick-fil-A biscuit," says Schroeder, 19,
who attends Covenant College in Georgia.
Required texts for his last semester would have cost $430,
he says. He spent $120.
The College Board says the average student will spend more
than $1,200 a year on textbooks and school supplies, but
students have a variety of options for managing these costs.
Online outlets and creative approaches like Schroeder's are
increasingly the go-to choices for students. Renting textbooks
is on the rise, allowing students to use a book for the
semester, often at a significant discount to buying.
Neebo Inc, which operates more than 250 campus
bookstores, says textbook rentals have doubled since 2011.
Industry research shows that about one-fourth of books at
college bookstores in this past spring semester were rented,
says Neebo Vice President Trevor Meyer.
Fewer than half of all texts are purchased at campus
bookstores, according to the National Association of College
Stores trade association.
Here is the 101 on the best ways to score a deal.
BUYING ONLINE
Some new book prices can be one-third of what you might find
at the campus bookstore if you go online. The ninth edition of
"Calculus" by Ron Larson, Bruce Edwards, and Robert Hostetler
carries a list price of nearly $290 but can be purchased new for
$239.99 at specialty textbook retailer Chegg.com.
BUYING USED
If you do not mind other people's notes or wear and tear,
used texts are a good option. "Calculus" is selling for $93.49
used on Chegg.com.
Matt Casady, 25, a senior at Brigham Young University, says
he had paid 42 cents on Amazon.com for a used copy of
"Strategic Media Decisions: Understanding The Business End Of
The Advertising Business." The book was selling for $48 new.
Academics like Ingrid Bracey, director of the University of
Massachusetts at Amherst's College Without Walls, suggest
students check with their professors to see if previous editions
are acceptable. (Sometimes the updates are not relevant to the
classwork.)
If so, old editions can often be found for a tiny fraction
of the cost of the latest version. Besides Chegg and Amazon,
eBay Inc's Half.com is a popular alternative for used
books.
RENTING
Renting your textbooks is worth considering if you take
reasonable care of them, you remember to return them and you do
not care to own them after you complete the class.
You can save more than 80 percent of the cost of buying a
book new. For example, a student could rent "Calculus" for the
length of the semester for about $20.
Know the rules of the store you rent from, including any
penalties you could be assessed for taking notes, highlighting,
or wear and tear.
Renter, beware: If you fail to return the book, penalties
can actually exceed the cost of buying it new.
E-BOOKS
Getting e-books instead of traditional texts is another
option. Sometimes those books are essentially rented by
providing the electronic license for a specific period from
distributors such as Amazon.com, Chegg and Barnes & Noble Inc
.
Chegg will rent "Calculus" for six months for about $61.
Bracey says students in literature classes can often find
the best bargains since many classics are now available to
download for free, while science and engineering texts can be
extremely expensive.
No matter what, shop around. Joe Gault, 29, who is about to
enter Pepperdine Law School, recommends using the ISBN number to
price books since it ensures you are shopping for the right
text.
Before ordering online, Gault says, be sure to check if the
book is actually in stock. He learned that lesson the hard way.
A book he purchased was back-ordered for four weeks, and he
ended up paying full price at the college bookstore.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)