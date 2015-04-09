LONDON, April 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A major U.N.
review of global progress on meeting key education targets by
2015 was published on Thursday. Here is a report card on some of
the countries working hardest and those failing to make the
grade.
TOP OF THE CLASS FOR EFFORT (in alphabetical order)
AFGHANISTAN: Years of civil war and the Taliban regime meant
Afghan education was considered the world's worst in 2000.
Schools and teachers were attacked, no girls were in secondary
school and only 4 percent attended primary. By 2012, it had made
the fastest progress of any country towards gender parity with
87 percent of girls in primary. It has also had one of the
biggest rises in secondary enrolment. Government initiatives to
increase the number of female teachers and build schools in
remote areas have contributed to progress.
INDIA: The largest education system in the world has slashed its
out of school population. In 1999 India had almost 17 million
children out of school and around 8 girls for every 10 boys in
school. The number of out-of-school children has fallen to just
over a million, universal primary education has been achieved
and this year India is predicted to be the only country in South
and West Asia to have an equal number of girls and boys in both
primary and secondary education.
NEPAL: Nepal has achieved universal pre-primary and primary
education, despite a relatively recent conflict in which schools
were targets. The number of pupils per trained teacher is around
28, down from 260 in 1999. Efforts to encourage girls' education
have been so successful that there are more girls than boys in
primary school. The country has increased its spending on
education more than its economic growth - a sign of the priority
it is accorded.
SIERRA LEONE: The country's long civil war saw children
recruited as soldiers or slaves. Most children were out of
school and many schools were destroyed. Since the end of the
conflict in 2002, Sierra Leone has halved the number of children
who have never been to school, one of only 10 countries to do
so. The west African country has tackled child labour, which
keeps children out of school, and uncovered 1,000
"ghost-teachers" - where teachers die or leave but the school
still claims money for them - recovering $195,000.
TANZANIA: Tanzania has achieved universal education. It has a
gender sensitive curriculum and has introduced water facilities
in communities to ensure girls can go to school rather than
having to spend hours collecting water. It has brought in an
education plan specifically for its nomad population, textbooks
in braille, schools for the disabled and has abolished school
fees. Other initiatives have helped reduce early pregnancy
rates, a key factor in curtailing girls' education.
BOTTOM OF THE CLASS:
CHAD: This central African country is bottom of the index. Less
than 70 percent of children are enrolled in primary school - a
small improvement from just half in 1999, but fewer are staying
on to the end of school now than were then. There are half as
many girls as boys in secondary school. On average there are
more than 100 pupils per teacher and less than two thirds of
primary teachers have any training.
NIGER: Inequality has increased in Niger - second bottom behind
Chad - leaving the poorest far less likely to get a free
education than they were at the start of the millennium. The
poorest are now 50 times less likely to attend early childhood
programmes than the richest. The proportion of poor children
completing primary school halved from 10 percent to 5 percent
between 2000 and 2010. Primary school enrolment has increased
but spending per student has halved.
NIGERIA: Corruption, conflict and a lack of investment has left
Nigeria with one of the world's worst education systems. It has
the highest number of children out of school and needs an
additional 220,000 primary school teachers. The proportion of
children from the poorest households going to primary school
fell to 25 percent in 2013. The political leadership has lost
$21 million of education funding over two years. Despite
economic growth, investment in education has remained low.
PAKISTAN: Pakistan is the only country outside sub-Saharan
Africa in the bottom 10 countries for overall achievement. It
has nowhere near universal primary education, one of the worst
teacher shortages - lacking 86,000 primary teachers - and the
second highest number of out-of-school children in the world.
Less than two-thirds of youths and barely half of adults are
literate. Corruption has compounded a lack of investment in
education. The problem of ghost teachers is endemic with an
estimated 11,480 in Sindh and Balochistan alone. Spending on
education is among the lowest in the world.
Source: UNESCO report Education for All 2000-2015
(Reporting by Emma Batha, Editing by Tim Pearce)