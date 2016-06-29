By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, June 28 There is some good news for
American parents terrified about the rising costs of college
outstripping inflation and their investments: the average amount
families spent on college actually went down last year.
In the "How America Pays for College 2016," a report from
student lender Sallie Mae released on Tuesday, the average
American family paid $23,688 for college in the 2015-16 school
year, down slightly from $24,164 in 2014-15.
What stands out most in the Sallie Mae report is the
difference in cost between four-year-private colleges, which
average $41,7562 a year, and four-year public schools, at
$23,289. Two-year public community college programs are the most
economical at $9,840 a year on average.
"It's a world apart," said Julia Clark, senior vice
president at Ipsos Public Affairs, who co-authored the study.
How much families earn and how they finance tuition and
other expenses like travel is vastly different in these spheres.
Private college families take about $2,150 more in loans per
year, and spend about $5,700 more from out-of-pocket cash. But
private institutions also kick in a much larger portion of
scholarships and aid, which covers the rest of the cost
differential.
College funding expert Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of the
free student resource website Cappex.com (cappex.com),
said this contrast should lead parents to make an early calculus
about which route they want to follow.
"You have to ask the question: is the return on investment
of sending a child to a four-year private worth it?" he said.
Families can get information on prospective earnings for
different majors or degree programs at websites such as
payscale.com and do the math, he added.
HEAD VS HEART DECISION?
Given that college pricing is a complicated calculus,
average prices might not have that much relevance to individual
families, but that does not mean that parents do not see the
numbers and react.
"It changes people's behavior even if you don't know what
numbers are relevant," said Lisa Heffernan, co-editor of Grown
and Flown (grownandflown.com), a blog for parents with
kids ages 15-25.
Heffernan said even if families decide early on that they
want to save money and send their kids to public colleges, their
final choices depend on where they live.
"States are so different in quality. And in some like
California and Texas, the demand is so high, you can't guarantee
your kid will get in," Heffernan said.
Parents in her community start to ask broad questions about
pricing when their kids are in middle school, and then closer to
senior year, they begin to focus on cost-saving measures,
Heffernan said.
Sallie Mae found that 98 percent of families took some kind
of action to make college more affordable, with student jobs
topping the list, along with cutting spending, living at home
and speeding up their degree.
Kantrowitz had one other suggestion - do not visit a
tempting school that is deemed too expensive during the
selection process. He had one client whose daughter was
considering Occidental College, a private school which has a
beautiful campus in Los Angeles, California, and a sticker price
of $65,530 a year.
"I said: 'Don't let her visit Occidental.' She visited. And
she went to Occidental," he said.
