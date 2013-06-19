June 19 Watch out Ivy League, there's a new
generation of elite universities on the rise around the globe,
according to a new "100 Under 50" report from Times Higher
Education magazine.
The report, published on Wednesday, ranks the best young
universities - defined as those founded no more than 50 years
ago - in categories including research prowess,
student-to-faculty ratio and international reputation.
South Korea's Pohang University of Science and Technology
came out on top. Switzerland's Ecole Polytechnique Federale of
Lausanne ranked second, followed by another rising Asian star,
the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.
Britain had 18 institutions in the top 100, more than any
other nation. Other countries with strong showings included
France, Spain and Taiwan.
Eight American institutions made the list - all of them
public universities. Two University of California campuses,
Irvine and Santa Cruz, cracked the top 15, as did the University
of Texas at Dallas. Rounding out the list of U.S. upstarts: The
University of Illinois at Chicago, George Mason University, the
University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and the University of
Texas at San Antonio.
The rankings, which were developed from data produced and
analyzed by Thomson Reuters, show that the fabled institutions
that traditionally perch on the top of most "best college" lists
"don't have a monopoly on excellence," said Phil Baty, editor of
the Times Higher Education rankings.
"You get a real strong sense that the world is changing
quickly," Baty said of the list, which includes universities in
Portugal, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Iran.
Just one online institution made the list - Britain's The
Open University, which offers 600 courses in everything from
juvenile justice to statistics.
The ratings give significant weight to research, looking at
how much an institution spends on research and how widely its
faculty's papers are cited around the globe. Points are also
given for attracting international students and staff.
Twenty-eight countries are represented on the list, but notable
absences from the top 100 include India, Russia and mainland
China.
Times Higher Education also compiles a more traditional list
of top universities worldwide, regardless of age. Those rankings
are routinely dominated by U.S. schools. This year, there were
76 American universities in the top 200, led by the California
Institute of Technology, Stanford and Harvard.
"The U.S. can't rest on its laurels," Baty said. "There are
governments that are extremely serious about pumping tens of
millions into building world-class universities to challenge the
traditional elites."
