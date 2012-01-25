Jan 25 U.S. for-profit education company
Education Management Corp is evaluating options
at its online operations, including job cuts, due to a weak
economy and changing regulations, a company spokeswoman told
Reuters.
The company told employees on Tuesday that it has begun an
evaluation of the Online Higher Education unit, company
spokeswoman Jacki Muller said in an emailed statement.
"This evaluation will include careful consideration of all
options, including the possibility of some staff reductions,"
Muller said.
The online higher education unit oversees the online
operations of all of EDMC's education institutions.
The company, which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy
University and Brown Mackie Colleges, had forecast a tough 2012
due to lower student enrollments. It offers on-campus and online
courses and has over 151,200 students.
The entire for-profit education industry has been
experiencing a drop in enrollments as tough new rules from the
U.S. government forced them to tighten admission standards, or
risk losing federal aid.
"Although the company continues to experience a demand for
its academic programs, like most colleges and universities a
number of factors such as the economy and a changing regulatory
landscape have contributed to the need for this review," Muller
said.
EDMC is expected to report second-quarter results on Feb. 2.
Shares of EDMC were up 1 percent at $25.90 in morning trade
on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.