Aug 13 Brokerage firm Edward Jones agreed to pay
$20 million to settle charges that it the former head of its
municipal underwriting desk had overcharged retail customers in
new muni bonds sales, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said.
The SEC said it was its first case against an underwriter
for pricing-related fraud in the primary market for municipal
securities. (1.usa.gov/1L8iiJ1)
The firm also was charged with separate misconduct related
to supervisory failures in its review of certain secondary
market municipal bond trades.
