By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said
U.S. health regulators widened the approved use of its Sapien
artificial heart valve to include patients who are eligible for
surgery but at high risk of serious surgical complications or
death.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also approved
delivering the heart valve by catheter transapically, or through
the ribs.
The Sapien valve was approved last November only for
patients deemed too sick to have heart valve replacement using
more traditional open-heart surgery, and only for delivery
through the femoral artery -- located in the leg.
The widened approved population and the second delivery
approach could give a needed commercial boost to Sapien, whose
sales have disappointed Wall Street investors.
"The indication expands the patient population to both
younger, less-risky patients, as well as patients who have
inadequate femoral access (common in female patients)," said RBC
Capital Markets analyst Glenn Novarro.
Novarro said he believed rib access could be used relatively
soon in about half of all Sapien procedures, at least until a
new generation of Sapien, called "Sapien XT" is approved, likely
in 2014.
The FDA widened approval to patients deemed eligible for
surgery largely because of a clinical trial that showed death
rates were similar among patients who received Sapien through
its minimally invasive catheter and similar patients with aortic
valve stenosis who received valve replacements through
open-heart surgery.
But patients who received the Sapien transcatheter valve
showed an increased risk for major vascular complications or
stroke during the first month after the procedure.
Patients with aortic valve stenosis have heart valves that
are partially clogged by calcium deposits, reducing blood flow
and often leading to heart failure or cardiac arrest. Those with
severe stenosis must have a heart valve replacement to restore
normal blood flow.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences closed down 0.7 percent at
$86.14 on Friday amid a sharp downturn for the broad stock
market.