By Greg Roumeliotis
DALLAS, Nov 16 British engineering company
Edwards Group plans an initial public offering (IPO) in 2012
after pulling the plug on one earlier this year, one of its
private equity owners said on Wednesday.
CCMP Capital and Unitas Capital bought Edwards, a maker of
vacuum pumps for industrial processes, from Germany's Linde AG
(LING.DE) for 460 million pounds ($723 million) in 2007, but
failed to exit when they ditched an IPO in April, citing market
uncertainty.
"When we bought Edwards, its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was about $60 million,
now it is just under $300 million. We will IPO it in 2012,"
CCMP chairman Greg Brenneman told Reuters on the sidelines of
the Buyouts Texas conference in Dallas.
Brenneman would not disclose details on the exact time and
size of the planned flotation, but expected the company to be
valued at between 6 and 8 times EBITDA, meaning its enterprise
value could top $2 billion.
Many private equity companies are opting for IPOs rather
than auctions of their assets as tight financing conditions
make it difficult for other buyout firms to meet their price
expectations, yet the IPO market also remains challenging due
to volatility caused by Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; editing by Andre Grenon)