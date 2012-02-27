* Errors do not impact sales, net income or EPS

Feb 27 Heart valve maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp said on Monday it will restate results for the first three quarters of 2011, but sales and earnings for the periods will not be affected.

The errors prompting the restatements are in the balance sheets and cash flow statements and relate to the classification of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as well as the treatment of excess tax benefit from stock plans, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The errors do not affect the company's previously issued consolidated statements of operations, including sales, net income and earnings per share, Irvine, California-based Edwards said.

Edwards shares were little changed in after-hours trading from a close of $73.57 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.