April 24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted
better-than-expected quarterly earnings on sales of a new heart
valve, but the medical device maker said it now expects slower
full-year sales due to a delay in U.S. approval of the product
for an expanded group of patients.
The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net earnings
of $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with net
income of $63.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, first-quarter earnings were 53
cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 48 c ents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.