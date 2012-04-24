* Q1 profit of 53 cents without items vs 48 cents view
* Strong rollout of new heart valve boosts quarterly profit
* Cuts full-year profit outlook by 12 cents on FDA panel
delay
* Shares rise 3.6 percent in after-hours trading
By Susan Kelly
April 24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted
a better-than-expected quarterly profit on a strong launch for a
new heart valve, but cut its full-year outlook, citing a delay
in U.S. approval of the product for an expanded group of
patients.
Shares of the medical device maker rose 3.6 percent after
hours on the strong first-quarter results.
Edwards is rolling out its Sapien transcatheter heart valve
after winning U.S. approval for the product in November for
patients deemed too sick to undergo traditional open-heart
surgery for valve replacement. The new valve is implanted via a
catheter threaded to the heart through a leg artery or small
incision between the ribs.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel is scheduled on
June 13 to consider whether the valve can be implanted in an
additional high-risk patient group. Edwards had been hoping for
an earlier panel date, which would have given sales a further
boost.
The strong U.S. rollout for the new valve drove a 5-cent
beat in the company's first-quarter earnings.
"The big focus is that U.S. sales are doing much better than
anyone was expecting," said Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy.
Irvine, California-based Edwards reported first-quarter net
earnings on Tuesday of $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share,
compared with net income of $63.9 million, or 53 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, first-quarter earnings were 53
cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Edwards said net sales rose 13.5 percent to $459.2 million
in the quarter. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 67.2
percent to $121.5 million. U.S. sales of the Sapien
transcatheter valve were $41 million.
The medical device maker said so far it has trained 60 U.S.
hospitals to implant the Sapien valve.
Analysts had been concerned that lack of a national Medicare
reimbursement policy for the new valve would hamper sales.
Regional Medicare offices are now considering reimbursement for
the product on a case-by-case basis.
"Reimbursement uncertainty has caused some centers to
postpone their training and others to delay procedures. However,
physician and hospital interest in our Sapien program remains
very high," Edwards Chief Executive Michael Mussallem told
analysts on a conference call.
The company expects Medicare, the U.S. insurance program for
the elderly, to issue a final coverage decision for the Sapien
valve in early May.
Mussallem said physicians are working to address concerns
raised by study data presented at a medical meeting last month
that showed a possible link between leakage around the implanted
valve and higher mortality rates.
Physicians are focused on adjustments that include improving
the valve fit by altering the sizing of the device, he said.
Edwards cut its full-year profit forecast by 12 cents to a
new range of $2.58 to $2.68 per share, citing the one-quarter
delay in the date set for the FDA panel.
Analysts had been anticipating the company would lower its
full-year forecast due to the delayed panel date.
It lowered its 2012 forecast for Sapien valve sales by $30
million, to a range of $530 million to $600 million. It now
expects overall company sales this year at the low end of its
prior forecast of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.
Edwards shares rose 3.6 percent to $76 in after-hours
trading, from a Tuesday close of $73.33 on the New York Stock
Exchange.