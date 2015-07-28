(Adds analyst, CEO comments)

By Susan Kelly

July 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast, citing strong demand for the medical device maker's replacement heart valves that are implanted in a minimally invasive procedure.

The company reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street's expectations, saying it benefited from significant growth in procedures using its transcatheter replacement valves, which are threaded through the arteries to the heart from a small incision.

The procedure is a newer alternative for patients considered at high risk for open-heart surgery, the traditional approach to treating diseased heart valves.

"We just continue to see patients come off the sidelines,"

Edwards Chief Executive Mike Mussallem said on a conference call.

The company said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, of $4.30 to $4.40 a share. It previously forecast $4.10 to $4.30 a share.

Edwards reported quarterly net income of $112.7 million, or $1.02 a share, compared with $547.0 million, or $5.09 a share, in the year-ago period, when it recorded a large gain from a litigation settlement.

Excluding some items, income rose to $1.13 a share from 88 cents a share a year ago. On that basis, analysts had expected $1.05 a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly net sales rose 7 percent to $616.8 million.

Sales of transcatheter heart valves climbed 28 percent in the quarter to $281.4 million.

Edwards, the first company to sell transcatheter valves in the U.S. market, said sales are accelerating even as it contends with new competition from Medtronic Plc, which launched its own minimally invasive valve last year.

"The U.S. number in particular was quite strong," said Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy.

Edwards said it still expects full-year total sales of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion. The impact of the strong dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars, dampened reported results, it said.

Edwards is now ramping up sales of its third-generation transcatheter system called Sapien 3, which gained U.S. approval in June, and hopes to win U.S. approval to treat intermediate-risk patients in late 2016, Mussallem said. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bill Rigby and Chris Reese)