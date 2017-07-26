FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 16 hours ago

Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday provided a revised full-year earnings forecast with the new low end of the range above Wall Street estimates, and it posted higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on double-digit growth in sales of its transcatheter heart valve replacements.

Edwards said it now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share, up from its previous forecast of $3.43 to $3.55 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company posted a net profit of $186.1 million, or 86 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $126.6 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Edwards said it earned $1.08 per share. Analysts on average expected 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.