(Adds analyst comment, share price, byline)
By Deena Beasley
Oct 23 Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences
Corp on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings rose 23
percent on strong sales of heart valves, prompting the company
to raise its full-year earnings outlook and sending its shares
up 7 percent.
Third-quarter net sales rose 23 percent to $607.4 million,
while sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 55 percent to
$267.2 million.
Shares of Edwards, which closed at $105.19 in regular
trading, were up 6 percent to $112.50 after hours.
"They handily beat transcatheter valve numbers in the
quarter ... They came in staggeringly good relative to where
people were," said Raj Denhoy, an analyst at Jefferies & Co.
Edwards pioneered the heart valves, which allow doctors to
replace clogged aortic valves without cracking open a patient's
chest.
Excluding special items, the company earned 80 cents a share
in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 72 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, from
$76.8 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.
For the full year, Edwards said it now expects to exceed the
high end of its previous sales estimate of $2.05 billion to
$2.25 billion. It also raised its outlook for full-year earnings
to between $3.33 and $3.39 per share from a previous estimate of
$3.24 to $3.34.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard
Orr)