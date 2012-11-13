By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 Edwards Lifesciences LLC Corp
won a round in a patent fight with Medtronic Inc's
CoreValve unit on Tuesday as a federal appeals court
upheld a $74 million lower court judgment involving infringement
of patented heart valve technology.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on
Tuesday it was upholding a decision by a federal court in
Delaware that Medtronic's device infringed a patent owned by
Edwards. The court awarded $74 million in lost profits and
royalties.
The device in question is an artificial heart valve that can
be implanted without resorting to open heart surgery.
But the district court declined to issue an order banning
sales of Medtronic's infringing product, and the appeals court
send the case to the lower court to reconsider the denial of the
injunction.
In early October, Edwards cut its revenue forecast for the
third quarter, as sales of its unique heart valve that was
expected to drive results fell short of estimates.
Edwards estimated total revenue of about $448 million for
the quarter that ended Sept. 30, down from its previous outlook
of between $465 million to $485 million.
The case is at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit. It is Edwards Lifesciences AG v. Medtronic Corevalve,
LLC, No. 2011-1215,-1257.