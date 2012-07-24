* Q2 EPS excluding items 67 cents vs analysts' 65 cents view

* Q2 transcatheter heart valve sales climb 71 percent to $145.8 million

* Shares little changed in after-hours trading

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, July 24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations, lifted by strong U.S. sales of its new artificial heart valve that is implanted using a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.

The rollout of Edwards' transcatheter valve, the first of its kind on the U.S. market, is picking up momentum since the device won regulatory approval late last year. Sales of the valve, which is implanted via a catheter threaded to the heart through a leg artery or small incision between the ribs, climbed 71 percent in the quarter.

"The number everyone was focused on, the transcatheter valve number, was quite a bit better than we were expecting, and that really is the story for these guys right now," said Jefferies & Co analyst Raj Denhoy.

Sales of the new valve got a boost in May when Medicare, the U.S. insurance program for the elderly, said it would cover the product, which costs about $30,000.

The medical device maker said net income in the quarter rose to $67.8 million, or 57 cents a share, from $58.1 million or 48 cents a year ago.

Excluding special items, second-quarter earnings were 67 cents a share. Analysts on average expected Edwards to earn 65 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales in the quarter increased 11.8 percent to $482 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 71 percent to $145.8 million, including $61.4 million from U.S. sales of the new Sapien valves. However, sales of surgically implanted valves fell 2.3 percent to $200.5 million, and sales of critical care products declined 3.5 percent to $123.2 million.

"Even in a challenging economic environment we reported strong growth in sales, driven by the continued success of our U.S. transcatheter heart valve launch," Edwards Chief Executive Officer Michael Mussallem said on a conference call.

Edwards raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast by 2 cents, and now projects earnings excluding items in a range of $2.60 to $2.68 a share. But it lowered its 2012 sales forecast to $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion from its earlier forecast range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, citing the declining euro, whose recent slide against the U.S. dollar reduces the value of sales in euro zone countries.

Edwards projected 2012 Sapien valve sales of $550 million to $600 million, with U.S. sales of the product pegged at $240 million to $260 million.

Irvine, California-based Edwards pioneered development of the transcatheter procedure, which is a less-invasive alternative to open-heart surgery in which the patient's breastbone is cut open and the heart temporarily stopped. Doctors expect minimally invasive valves will eventually become the standard of care.

Last month, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of outside advisers recommended approval of Edwards' Sapien valve for use in a wider group of patients. Analysts expect full FDA approval for the broader indication, which could double the number of eligible patients, this fall.

Edwards' main competitor in Europe is Medtronic Inc, whose transcatheter valve is currently in U.S. clinical trials.

Edwards' shares were little changed in after-hours trading from a close of $98.65 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.