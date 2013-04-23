April 23 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said on Tuesday first-quarter net earnings more than doubled, boosted by a large gain from patent litigation with Medtronic Inc , but the heart valve maker lowered its 2013 outlook due to sluggish sales at the start of the year.

Net income rose to $144.9 million, or $1.24 per share, from $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago. The company recorded a special gain of $83.6 million for the patent litigation payment.

Edwards said it now expects full-year sales of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, of $3.00 to $3.10. For the second quarter, it projected total sales of $500 million to $530 million and diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, between 75 and 79 cents per share.