New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
* U.S. 1st-qtr sales of Sapien heart valves were below expectations
* Shares fall 10 percent after hours
April 23 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday lowered its 2013 outlook due to sluggish sales at the start of the year of its less-invasive replacement heart valves, and its shares fell 10 percent after hours.
U.S. first-quarter sales of the company's Sapien transcatheter heart valves were $83 million, below what analysts had expected. Total sales of the Sapien valve were $169.7 million.
Sales of surgical heart valves and critical care products fell in the quarter, compared with a year ago.
Edwards said that first-quarter net earnings more than doubled, boosted by a large gain from patent litigation with Medtronic Inc. Net income rose to $144.9 million, or $1.24 per share, from $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago. The company recorded a special gain of $83.6 million for the patent litigation payment.
The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects full-year sales of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, of $3.00 to $3.10. For the second quarter, it projected total sales of $500 million to $530 million and diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, between 75 and 79 cents per share.
Patients who receive replacement heart valves have aortic valve stenosis, a condition in which calcium deposits clog the valve and reduce blood flow, which can lead to heart failure or cardiac arrest. A replacement valve helps restore normal blood flow.
Edwards' Sapien product is an alternative approach to traditional open-heart surgery for valve replacement that involves threading the new valve into place through an artery via a catheter. Doctors expect such minimally invasive valve procedures to eventually replace open-heart surgery as the standard of care.
Edwards shares fell 10 percent after hours to $72.80, from a close of $82.81 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.