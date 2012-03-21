* Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche bank lead underwriters
to IPO
* Expects to list ADSs on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol
"EVAC"
March 21 British vacuum technology firm Edwards
Group Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to
$150 million in an initial public offering.
The Crawley, U.K.-based company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays,
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Piper
Jaffray were underwriting the IPO.
The company, which intends to use part of the IPO proceeds
to pay back debts, decided not to proceed with its up to 450
million pounds($713.12 million)London listing in April last year
due to market uncertainty.
Edwards is backed by private equity firms CCMP Capital and
Unitas Capital, which bought the vacuum pump maker from
Germany's Linde AG in 2007. It expects to list its
American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the Nasdaq under the ticker
symbol "EVAC".
The filing did not reveal how many ADSs the company planned
to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.