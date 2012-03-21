* Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche bank lead underwriters to IPO

* Expects to list ADSs on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "EVAC"

March 21 British vacuum technology firm Edwards Group Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.

The Crawley, U.K.-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray were underwriting the IPO.

The company, which intends to use part of the IPO proceeds to pay back debts, decided not to proceed with its up to 450 million pounds($713.12 million)London listing in April last year due to market uncertainty.

Edwards is backed by private equity firms CCMP Capital and Unitas Capital, which bought the vacuum pump maker from Germany's Linde AG in 2007. It expects to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "EVAC".

The filing did not reveal how many ADSs the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.